Shocked, shocked am I that the governor that routinely snarls at reporters might promote a toxic work environment in his office. A former aide to Andrew Cuomo, the man dubbed by his brother as the Love Gov in April, went on Twitter to proclaim her tenure there as the “most toxic” she ever had to endure. It’s so bad, Lindsey Boylan announced on Saturday, that waitressing was “an infinitely more respectful environment.”

And if Cuomo didn’t instill such fear, Boylan says more people would have gone public with this by now:

If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

Read the whole thread, but the Daily Wire’s Hank Berrien sums it up well:

Boylan, whom the New York City Campaign Finance Board listed as having been the Deputy Secretary of Economic Development for New York State and Special Advisor to the Governor, wrote, “Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this…it’s a whole book of people who have been harmed. Don’t be surprised that it’s the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him the whole time, doing his dirty work. If you’re not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting. I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled – fake it till you make it style. That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy!” She concluded, “And I’m a privileged person. I could opt out and eventually did. I shudder to think what happens to others. It pisses me off so much. Yes I did not sign whatever they told me to sign when I left. Nope!”

Boylan isn’t backing off of this claim, either. The New York Post reached out to her for a statement (natch), and Boylan insisted that the toxicity was aimed at “predominantly women” to boot:

Boylan doubled down on her claims Monday. “I stand by what I said, and what I said speaks to not only my story, but countless others, predominately women I’ve interacted with or heard from over the years,” she told The Post. … “Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this…it’s a whole book of people who have been harmed,” she tweeted. “Don’t be surprised that it’s the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him the whole time, doing his dirty work. If you’re not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting,” Boylan wrote.

It’s not the first recent broadside against Cuomo from his side of the ideological divide. The Nation’s Alexis Grenell ripped Cuomo a couple of weeks ago as a terrible autocrat, but this is the first Cuomo insider to speak out about his toxicity. That raises all sorts of problems for Cuomo, depending on his ambitions in the upcoming Biden administration era. If more people speak up about this toxic atmosphere, then Joe Biden won’t want him anywhere near his administration. It also makes a presidential run nearly impossible later for Cuomo, an ambition that nearly came to fruition in progressive despair over Joe Biden’s control of the primaries this spring.

Will CNN report about this aspect of the “Love Gov”? Don’t hold your breath.

