Retired Israeli Gen. and current professor Haim Eshed told a newspaper in Israel that not only are aliens real, but that the U.S. and Israeli governments have been working with them and President Donald Trump was recently on the verge of confirming their existence.

Eshed, who retired in 2011 as the head of the Defense Ministry’s Space Division, “served as the head of Israel’s space security program for nearly 30 years and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award,” The Jerusalem Post reported. He “explained that Israel and the US have both been dealing with aliens for years.”

Eshed reportedly told Yediot Aharonot:

The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet. Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding. They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are. There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts. If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said: the man has lost his mind. Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.

The 87-year-old’s claims are far-fetched and there has been little to no evidence released by officials to back up his claims.

Eshed’s claims come a few months after the U.S. Department of Defense released a statement announcing the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF):

On Aug. 4, 2020, Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist approved the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF). The Department of the Navy, under the cognizance of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, will lead the UAPTF. The Department of Defense established the UAPTF to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs. The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security. As DOD has stated previously, the safety of our personnel and the security of our operations are of paramount concern. The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report. This includes examinations of incursions that are initially reported as UAP when the observer cannot immediately identify what he or she is observing.

During an October interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump about the task force and whether UFOs are real.

“Well I’m gonna have to check on that,” Trump replied. “I mean, I’ve heard that. I heard that two days ago, so I’ll check on that. I’ll take a good, strong look at that.”

“I will tell you this,” Trump continued. “We now have created a military, the likes of which we’ve never had before in terms of equipment. The equipment that we have, the weapons that we have — and hopefully, hope to God we never have to use them.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is the acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told CBS Miami back in July that he was concerned about the national security risk of unidentified aircraft flying over our military bases.

“We have things flying over our military bases and places where we’re conducting military exercises and we don’t know what it is and it isn’t ours,” Rubio said. “So, that’s a legitimate question to ask. I would say that frankly that if it’s something outside this planet that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary that allows them conduct this sort of activity.”

“But the bottom line is, there are things flying over your military bases and you don’t know what they are because they’re not yours and they exhibit potentially technologies that you don’t have at your own disposal, that to me is a national security risk and one that we should be looking into,” Rubio continued.

