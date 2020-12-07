https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-planned-parenthood-president-cancel-christmas-cancel-new-years

Since Thanksgiving, some medical experts have been advising for Christmas and New Year’s to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining the ranks on Monday was CNN medical analyst Leana Wen, the former president of abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood.

Speaking on CNN’s “New Day,” Wen said that Americans should expect to see a COVID-19 surge this week as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The incubation period for Covid-19 is up to 14 days. The average is about five to seven days and so, what that means is, we had Thanksgiving and people returning from Thanksgiving about a week ago. So this week, we’re going to see the impact of that Thanksgiving surge,” Wen said, as reported by Fox News.

Wen even predicted that the United States could well be seeing an increase in deaths up to 4,000 per day.

“We’re going to see increases of hospitalizations and hospitals are already on the brink,” Wen continued. “So where is the reserve capacity? Where are patients going to be going at this point? I’m also deeply concerned about deaths going up. At some point, we’re going to be surpassing 3,000 deaths per day, maybe even 4,000 deaths per day.”

“Our surge right now is intensifying. It is amplifying. And I hope that people realize that hospitals are the last line of defense,” she added.

Len called upon all Americas to “do their part” in flattening the curve, which included the usual prescriptions: social distancing, wearing masks, and, most of all, canceling Christmas and New Year’s altogether.

“That means, of course, wearing a mask, keeping physical distancing, but also so critically at this point, avoiding indoor gatherings. Anyone who has not canceled their plans yet for Christmas and the New Year should cancel their travel plans and absolutely not gather indoors with anyone who is not in their immediate family,” Wen said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, previously called for the cancelation of Thanksgiving and warned that Christmas should be canceled as well, arguing that the surge could be even worse.

“My concerns John are the same thing of the concerns that I had about Thanksgiving, only this may be even more compounded because it’s a longer holiday,” Fauci said on CNN’s “New Day,” as reported by The Hill.

Fauci said that Christmas often leads to New Year’s, which means that the holiday lasts beyond just one day, as opposed to Thanksgiving.

“I think it can be even more of a challenge than what we saw with Thanksgiving,” Fauci said. “So I hope that people realize that and understand that as difficult as this is, nobody wants to modify, if not, essentially shut down their holiday season.”

“But we’re at a very critical time in this country right now,” he added. “We’ve got to not walk away from the facts and the data. This is tough.”

