https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/12/07/gavin-newsom-wants-to-spend-80-million-dollars-on-stupidity-n290799
About The Author
Related Posts
California Received 1.3 Billion in Federal Disaster Relief, but Victims of the Fires Have not Received a Penny
December 2, 2020
Clinesmith Sentencing Statement Filed by Durham — No Grand Conspiracy Revealed Regarding Clinesmith's Crime
December 4, 2020
Operation Warp Speed’s Chief Adviser Says Things Will ‘Start Getting Back To Normal’ In Spring. That’s Doubtful.
December 7, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy