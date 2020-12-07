https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/gingrich-proposes-winning-gop-strategy-georgia-senate-races/

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich proposed on Monday a winning strategy for his Republican Party in two runoffs for Senate seats in Georgia.

Get out more votes than the Democrats “can steal.”

“This election is going to come down to turnout. The objective fact is, I believe Trump probably did carry Georgia. I believe that the election process is a mess. I really wish the governor would call a special session to clean it up,” he said.

However, Republicans, he said, “simply have to turn out more votes than Stacey Abrams can steal.”

Asked to explain how Abrams stole the election, Gingrich pointed out a “deal” the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate made with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that loosened standards.

There were 1.2 million unverified absentee ballots in the 2020 election, about 0.3% of the total, Gingrich noted, while in 2018, 3.5% of the absentee ballots were thrown out.

“The difference is three times Biden’s margin,” he said.

“The agreement the secretary of state made with Stacey Abrams was crazy.”

And he noted a surveillance video from the election center in Atlanta showing workers counting ballots that had been pulled out from under a table after poll watchers were sent home.

Gingrich predicted the GOP will keep both Senate seats and, therefore, the Senate majority. But he said every person “who’s worried about the future of the country from a conservative standpoint has to go vote.”

PJMedia, in a report on the interview, noted the impact of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life, “which poured millions to local election officials in blue cities, spurring the record turnout that gave Biden a victory while Democrats across America lost ground.”

Republicans currently hold a 50-48 majority in the Senate. GOP incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are being challenged by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

