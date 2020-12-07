https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/12/07/gingrich-republicans-have-to-turn-out-more-votes-than-stacey-abrams-can-steal-n1196164

On Monday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich deflected Republican fears that it does not matter whether or not they vote because alleged Democratic ballot shenanigans will steal the Georgia Senate runoff elections just as President Donald Trump claims Democrats stole the presidential election in Georgia. Gingrich said he thinks Democrats stole the election, but he urged Republicans to vote in such high numbers that Democrats cannot pull off the heist again.

“This election is going to come down to turnout. The objective fact is, I believe Trump probably did carry Georgia. I believe that the election process is a mess. I really wish the governor would call a special session to clean it up,” Gingrich insisted. However, he argued that “the Republicans simply have to turn out more votes than Stacey Abrams can steal.”

Fox News hosts pressed Gingrich to explain how Abrams supposedly stole the election. The former speaker noted that there were 1.2 million unverified absentee ballots in the 2020 election, a mere 0.3 percent of the total, while in 2018, 3.5 percent of the absentee ballots were thrown out. “The difference is three times Biden’s margin,” he noted.

“The agreement the secretary of State made with Stacey Abrams was crazy,” Gingrich said. He mentioned the election-night surveillance video presented before the Georgia State Senate Judiciary Committee that allegedly showed at least four suitcases of ballots being pulled out from under a table after election supervisors had told party poll watchers to leave the room at the State Farm Arena in Fulton County, Georgia. Lead Stories claimed that the video only showed election workers counting ballots that had already been checked while party poll watchers were present, but the video has still caused an uproar.

“I have never seen an election that was this blatantly disorganized and this blatantly in favor of being stolen,” Gingrich lamented.

He insisted that Republicans must turn out to vote.

“I think they will probably keep both seats Republican,” the former speaker predicted. Yet he urged, “Every person who’s worried about the future of the country from a conservative standpoint has to go vote.”

“That’s the number 1 challenge, it’s not the debates or the arguments, it’s getting people to vote in this runoff,” Gingrich said. “The key to a Republican victory is to have more votes than the Left can steal.”

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence rallied Republicans in support of Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) over the weekend, urging Republicans to keep them in the Senate.

Trump, his campaign, and conservative groups have investigated the 2020 election and found a broad array of irregularities and suspicious pieces of evidence that suggest fraudulent activity. While these examples should be investigated, the bizarre election victory of Joe Biden may not be based on illegality but rather the nefarious effects of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life, which poured millions to local election officials in blue cities, spurring the record turnout that gave Biden a victory while Democrats across America lost ground.

While CTCL, rather than fraud, may be responsible for Biden’s victory, Gingrich’s general point stands. If Republicans are afraid of Democratic shenanigans, Republicans should be more intent on casting their votes, rather than disengaging with the process.

