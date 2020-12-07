https://www.oann.com/goldman-sachs-mena-ceo-younan-to-retire-memo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=goldman-sachs-mena-ceo-younan-to-retire-memo

December 7, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs’ head of Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Wassim Younan, who built the U.S. bank’s business in the region, is retiring after nearly three decades with the Wall Street bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Younan, 58, came to the region in 2006 and oversaw the expansion of Wall Street bank’s presence and franchise in MENA with offices in Dubai, Doha and Riyadh.

Goldman has advised some of the top deals in the region such as Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion initial public offering last year.

Goldman named Fadi Abuali and Zaid Khaldi as co-chief executive officers of the U.S. bank for the MENA region, effective Jan. 1, a separate memo said.

(this story corrects to remove reference to GS’s role in bank merger)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)

