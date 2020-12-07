As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Indoor dining is under threat from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He said on Monday that he will shut it down if “after 5 days a region’s hospital rate has not stabilized.”

NEW: If after 5 days a region’s hospital rate has not stabilized, indoor dining will close or be reduced. -In NYC, indoor dining would close entirely. -In rest of the state, indoor dining would be reduced to 25% capacity. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 7, 2020

In New York City, this means that indoor dining, which has already been restricted to 25 percent capacity, would be eliminated altogether. “In the rest of the state,” he wrote, “indoor dining would be reduced to 25 [percent] capacity.”

New York has been open to 25 percent capacity for indoor dining since September. Since then, there has been a test and trace program in place where patrons who go into restaurants have to leave their information with the establishment.

Daniel Presti, who owns Mac’s Public House in Staten Island, has refused to close his establishment despite numerous fines and legal entanglements. Meanwhile, the running list of restaurants that have closed permanently continues to grow.

More than two thirds of the city’s restaurants are predicted to close by the end of the year.



