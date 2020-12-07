https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/governor-brian-kemp-video-front-communist-flag-asking-chinse-companies-invest-georgia/

Republican Governor Brian Kemp refuses to get to the bottom of the brazen Democrat voter fraud that took place in his state to secure a win for Beijing Biden.

Trump’s legal team last week released a shocking video of a “ballot heist” taking place in the State Farm Arena tabulation center shortly after media and poll observers were told to go home at 10:30 PM.

According to media reports there was a delay in ballot counting on Election Day due to flooding from broken water main.

We now know that a pipe never burst. It was all a lie.

Fulton County elections officials told poll watchers to go home at 10:30 PM while a few crooks stayed behind to count illegal ballots for Joe Biden.

Trump’s legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.

A few “workers” stayed behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under tables to be tabulated!

Signatures on absentee ballots were never verified yet Governor Kemp refuses to call a special session to overturn the election results.

Instead, Brian Kemp has rushed to certify Georgia’s false election results in favor of China Joe.

There are no coincidences in politics.

Governor Kemp was seen on video standing in front of a Chinese Communist flag begging for Chinese companies to invest in Georgia.

“China is a top source for imports,” Kemp said. “We welcome thousands of Chinese visitors every year to The Peach State and we are constantly helping to develop new opportunities for Chinese companies.”

WATCH:

Attorney Lin Wood said there are no coincidences.

There are no coincidences. https://t.co/iEUNxjXo2H — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 7, 2020

“Governor Kemp has a lot of questions to answer,” Lin Wood said.

How much money did @BrianKempGA send to Communist China for “Covid supplies & test kits?” It is our money. Demand an answer. Was any of that money returned to be used as “kickbacks?” It is our money. Demand an answer. Governor Kemp has a lot of questions to answer. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 7, 2020

Trump blasted Governor Kemp on Monday morning for refusing to do a signature verification. “What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding?”

The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win. What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2020

Perhaps Brian Kemp prefers China Joe to Trump who has bravely launched a trade war with China with his “America first” policies.

