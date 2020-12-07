https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aoc-goya-boycott-sales/2020/12/07/id/1000449

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue selected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as the company’s “employee of the month” earlier this year after she fanned the calls for boycott the ethnic food manufacturer and spiked its sales tenfold.

“We still have a chance with AOC,” he said, adding, “I love her, you know, I don’t like — she didn’t — she was actually our employee of the month, I don’t know if you know about this,” Unanue said Monday on “The Michael Berry Show” which airs daily on Houston’s KTRH.

“When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%, so we gave her an honorary — we never were able to hand it to her — she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo,” he said.

Unanue referred to the actions of the self-described socialist congresswoman, who represents portions of the New York City boroughs of Queens and the Bronx. In July, she mocked the Goya head after he declared at a White House event the United States was “blessed” to have “a leader like President Trump who is a builder.”

“Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own adobo,'” Ocasio-Cortez posted to 10.7 million followers on Twitter amid the hashtag BoycottGoya.

Ocasio-Cortez was not the only Democrat to call for the boycott. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro also decried Unanue, accusing him of “praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway.”

