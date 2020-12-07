https://noqreport.com/2020/12/07/gunman-opens-fire-on-deputys-home-almost-hits-4-year-old/

Prescott Valley, AZ – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has asked for the public’s help in finding the person who fired multiple rounds into a deputy’s home early on Thursday morning and barely missed hitting a four year old.

The incident occurred at about 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 3 at the home of a YCSO sheriff’s deputy located in the 8300-block of East Loos Drive in Prescott Valley, according to a press release posted to YCSO’s official Facebook page.

“One of the rounds passed directly over the head of a sleeping 4-year-old child, nearly striking the child,” the joint press release drafted by the sheriff’s department and the Prescott Valley Police Department said.

Prescott Valley police have asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the Mountain Valley skate park between midnight and 3 a.m. to contact them.

“This was not just an attack on law enforcement and one of our deputies, but a cowardly act against his young family,” Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said. “Several local law enforcement agencies are working this incident and using whatever means available to find, arrest, and prosecute this assailant.”

“Silent Witness has offered a minimum $6,000 reward for tips, and I want the coward to know that we will find you and bring you to justice. You can run, but we will get you,” Sheriff Mascher vowed.

“As sheriff, I am aware we have historically enjoyed overwhelming support for law enforcement in Yavapai County, but unfortunately this is a sign of the times now present in our own community,” the sheriff lamented in the press release.

The recently-elected incoming sheriff also condemned the attack on the deputy.

“As your next sheriff, I cannot condemn harshly enough the cowardly and brazen ambush on our Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy and his family today,” Yavapai County Sheriff-Elect David Rhodes said. “We will never accept, tolerate, or allow violent unprovoked attacks on innocent people. The specific targeting of vulnerable people chills all of us. We will find those responsible and swiftly bring them to justice.”

Prescott Valley police are heading up the investigation into the incident, according to the press release.

Sheriff Mascher thanked Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser for utilizing all possible resources in the investigation.

The press release also included a statement from local elected officials weighing in on the attack on the deputy at home.

“Yavapai County Chairman Brown and the Board of Supervisors condemn this type of behavior toward law enforcement and their families,” Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said. “Law enforcement is here to protect our communities and we support our law enforcement officers throughout Yavapai County. They provide the Thin Blue Line between us and chaos.”

