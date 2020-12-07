https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hogan-republicans-white-house/2020/12/07/id/1000377

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday posted a plea to the GOP to build “a durable coalition that will shape our nation’s destiny” in a video stoking speculation about his 2024 White House ambitions.

The approximately 2-and-a-half minute clip, posted on his national advocacy organization website and YouTube, outlines a vision patterned after that of former President Ronald Reagan.

“As Reagan said, we are once again at a time for choosing,” Hogan declares.

“Are we going to be a party that can’t win national elections or are we going to do the hard work of building a durable coalition that will shape our nation’s destiny?

“I’m a guy who tells it like it is. So here’s a truth that our party needs to hear: No one will listen to our message if they don’t believe we’re listening to them.”

Hogan also touts his work as the chairman of the National Governors Association during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing Congress of “playing politics” while “we pulled together governors from all across the nation.”

Hogan takes a not-so-veiled swipe at President Donald Trump as well, saying: “Most Americans want the same thing. They want humble, tolerant, respectful, and effective leaders. We need Washington to get its act together.”

“I for one refuse to give in and accept that anger has taken the place of the common good. I refuse to give up and accept that the best days of the GOP and of America are a thing of the past,” Hogan says. “I come from the get-to-work and get-things-done school of politics, and I’ll work with anyone who wants to do the people’s business.”

The Maryland governor refused to endorse Trump in 2016 and reportedly considered running a primary challenge to Trump.

He even admitted he wrote in Ronald Reagan for president rather than vote for Trump or Joe Biden, the Washington Post reported.

Trump has not been kind, mocking him last month as a “RINO” — Republican in name only — who “will never make the grade.”

Hogan, for his part, responded by telling the president to “stop golfing and concede” his election loss to Joe Biden.

With Trump publicly alluding he may run again in 2024, Hogan could be one Republican willing to run as the GOP adjusts to either a party changed by the Trump era — or one that considers his administration a four-year anomaly, Fox News reported.

“I still believe that the party of Lincoln and Reagan is the last best hope for our nation and I still believe that America remains the last best hope of man on Earth,” Hogan says in the video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

