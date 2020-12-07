https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/07/hot-new-conspiracy-theory-photo-shows-sen-kelly-loeffler-wearing-a-wire-during-debate-and-people-have-thoughts/

Last night, the participants in one of Georgia’s Senate runoff elections squared off in a debate. The Democrat candidate, Rev. Raphael Warnock, took on Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. At one point, a photo was shared that ended up making the social media rounds, as it was designed to do:

And with that the photo started to be shared thousands of times:

This again?

Yeah, it’s certainly nothing new to only the last four years:

And what could claims that “Loeffler was wearing a wire” possibly mean?

Bingo!

Besides, there’s probably very little call for wearing an actual wire anymore:

Just for the record, this is from the debate sponsor:

recent stories

