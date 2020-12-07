https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/saw-voter-fraud-michigan-election-observer-witness-fraud-kicked-tcf-started-recording-fraud-video/

Bob Cushman saw voter fraud in Detroit.

Bob was one of the poll challengers who witnessed the suspicious boxes of ballots arrive 8 hours after polls closed.

When he was counting absentee ballots dumped in the middle of the night at 4am, the BIDEN BALLOT DUMP, he said, “None of the names were in the pollbooks, even though these had been updated on Saturday.” Cushman said. He added, “So the only explanation is that these are people who registered to vote and voted on Monday and Tuesday. It’s impossible.”



Even though he’s confident he saw voter fraud in favor of Joe Biden, possibly to the scale of 60,000 fraudulent votes, he’s urging that a Michigan RECOUNT NOT BE DONE!

Certain types of Michigan voter fraud, due to state election laws, cannot be effectively challenged with a recount.

The poll book had been updated on the Saturday before election day, and yet there were tens of thousands of brand-new voters registered Monday or Tuesday. According to Cushman, he wrote down the names of these suspicious voters, and after he started recording the voter fraud happening in his midst, he was ejected. He was prevented from writing down the names.

“We were afraid from objecting too much, because GOP Poll Challengers were being arbitrarily ejected all day long.”

During the voter fraud hearing this past week before the Michigan House, Democrat Representative David LaGrand asked Rudy Giuliani, the President’s attorney, why, if there was suspected fraud by witnesses like Cushman, that a recount was not requested within the days required under Michigan law.

Cushman explains why that would be pointless: Michigan law PREVENTS the recount of any ballot box where the number reported from the box doesn’t match the number of ballots inside the box. Meaning that a box with 200 ballots and reporting 1000 votes for Biden, cannot be recounted. The elections officials refer to this as “unbalanced” boxes, but they are an indication of something seriously, severely, wrong in the election results from Wayne County.

In Wayne County, 71% of the absentee ballot boxes DO NOT MATCH. Meaning that they CANNOT BE RECOUNTED.

Explains Cushman: “If there’s mass fraud going on, you can’t check it through a recount.”

Incredibly, during the House Hearing, Democrats were taking credit for the fact that more ballot boxes “balanced” than in Detroit’s 2020 primary, where an astounding 72% of ballot boxes did not “match.”

This has the effect of causing the numbers on election night to be beyond any challenge, even if a recount were to find major discrepancies. Additionally, Cushman explains that if a ballot box’s seal is broken, or if it is an unapproved container, it cannot be recounted either, with no word on how many Detroit ballot boxes are unable to be recounted due to a broken seal.

Cushman also says that the poll challenging process in Detroit is fundamentally flawed: explaining that 99% of the challenges where GOP Poll Observers saw voter irregularities, illegal ballots, and potential voter fraud, are being counted anyway. “None of the challenged ballots ever get removed, so it’s pointless.” Cushman compared the process to a magician fooling people, in that the presence of challengers makes the process seem valid, but in reality none of the challenged illegal ballots are suppressed.

“I saw bogus, fake people, and they processed them anyway.” Cushman described seeing scores of ballots that were not in the list of legal voters, and lacked any registration information, and had no legal justification for being counted, and yet were tabulated and counted anyway. Cushman’s statements match some of the testimony from Jessy Jacob, a Detroit City Worker who worked in the Elections Department and said at the Giuliani hearing before the Michigan House that it was official Detroit policy NOT to check voters for whether they were legal voters or not.

Says Cushman: “I saw people who were not in the poll book, and they just added them anyway in order to let them vote. It was illegal, but it was standard procedure in Detroit.”

Cushman said that Detroit poll workers would hide the ballots from being reviewed, flipping them over so that they would be removed from view. “I wanted to see the names on the ballot, the fact 50,000 ballots showed up in the middle of the night was a huge red flag. They made sure I saw nothing.”

The Trump legal team has been reviewing the voting machines in northern Michigan, in Antrim County, to determine if there were software problems with Dominion’s machines. If those machines reveal problems, they may lead back to Detroit and answer why the 4am Biden Ballot Dump was needed: to try and help make the ballot boxes match the electronic fraud underway. The early morning delivery of physical ballots would help assist and aid the digital fraud being alleged, if the allegations are true.

Cushman said he saw thousands of ballots arrive AFTER the counting of the military ballots, yet another ballot dump that goes officially unexplained but further adds to the suspicion that massive voter fraud occurred at the TCF Center in Detroit on election night.

Cushman agreed that he has been a witness to systemic voter fraud, but gave a mere 3 minute statement to the Michigan Senate, and was unable to speak to the Michigan House in its hearing. He has submitted multiple affidavits in several pending lawsuits, but it remains to be seen if the crimes he witnessed will be taken seriously by any court, legislature or other official body.

Cushman is asking the Michigan Legislature to demand a complete forensic audit of the election to determine if there was systemic voter fraud.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://youtu.be/paHpFJBVvYc

