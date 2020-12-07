https://noqreport.com/2020/12/07/information-desperation-twitter-fact-checks-suppresses-jenna-ellis-post-about-wifi-password/

Information suppression has devolved into information desperation at Twitter as they have turned into full-blown censorship czars for what they hope is the next White House administration. But the harder they push, the clearer it becomes that their bravado is false. They are sincerely worried about the mountains of voter fraud evidence being pushed forward and will do anything they can from keeping it off their platform.

They’re so unhinged, they just put a fact-check warning label on a Tweet by Trump attorney Jenna Ellis about a WiFi password. As our EIC noted:

Did @Twitter seriously put a fact-check warning on a WiFi password? I haven’t seen a company more terrified of the truth getting out since Enron. https://t.co/0SkaIEILye — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 7, 2020

The red label on the Tweet reads, “! This claim about election fraud is disputed.” Who is disputing that the WiFi password at the Trump campaign event was “RiggedElection”? Whoever it is must be very bad at their job because the password was, indeed, “RiggedElection,” signifying the way that Democrats and their cronies manipulated election results from before it was even held all the way through until days after the votes had all been cast. In fact, there are some who believe the rigging of the election is still ongoing as efforts are being made to cover up their alleged crime.

Twitter has been at the center of information suppression since before President Trump was first elected, but became much of the focus following the squelching of a NY Post article detailing the national security threat of a Biden family member, his son Hunter, being beholden and possibly even blackmailed by the Chinese Communist Party.

News detailing massive voter fraud continues to pour in, but the clock is ticking. The Electoral College vote is scheduled to be held on December 14, leaving a small window to reverse those erroneous votes from being cast in the first place. But as long as there are still cases working their way up to the Supreme Court, there’s still hope that a righteous outcome for the 2020 presidential election can be achieved. This has Big Tech companies like Twitter very nervous and it’s showing.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the massive voter fraud perpetrated in this election had a major impact on the outcome. But it does take extreme mental gymnastics to justify covering it all up, including a harmless WiFi password.

