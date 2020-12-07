https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/07/instagram-flags-president-trumps-pearl-harbor-tribute-with-an-election-fact-check/

We’re honestly not sure which it is: Are social media companies like Twitter and Instagram just reflexively flagging every single thing that comes from President Trump, or is it just a form of trolling. Whether or not you believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Trump is still president, and you’d think he’d be able to post a tribute on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. But as Rita Panahi reports, Instagram flagged the president’s tribute with a fact-check that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 election.

So, @instagram put a warning/fact check on a Trump post paying tribute to Pearl Harbour victims. #RevokeSection230 pic.twitter.com/m8fyjAkLgZ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 7, 2020

Come on, man!

Pathetic — Cheri Price (@CheriPrice1966) December 7, 2020

Absolutely ridiculous — Caleb Thompson (@gopcaleb) December 7, 2020

They also posted the same warning on his Thanksgiving blessing post. It really is diabolic at this point. — Lisa D (@philalisa) December 8, 2020

They tagged his Veterans Day post as well.

Makes sense, since Biden was there: “Listen Jap, here the deal” — Cvetin Chilimanov ////////// (@Cvetin) December 7, 2020

They’ve just flagged anything he posts. It’s probably automatic at this point. Our tech companies are the enemies of the country just like the media. — Palmist-Elect (@ChadGar40522734) December 7, 2020

It sucks, it really does… — Tali Tuey (@talituey) December 8, 2020

Unreal 🤦‍♀️ — Kara Larkin (@TheKaraLarkin) December 7, 2020

It’s so absurd — Melissa Long (@FtWayneMel) December 8, 2020

They’re deranged. — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) December 7, 2020

This is like a bad joke! — Dalva Sanches (@dalva1616) December 7, 2020

They are putting those on all his videos regardless of the content! I guess they got tired of having to watch all his social media so they put it on auto pilot! Bastards… — Anita Karr (@Anita_Karr) December 7, 2020

Guys, they have put it on every one of his posts since election night. This is not new. — Tyler Bonts (@tylerbonts) December 8, 2020

Crazy people do stuff like this. Such a disrespect to our lost soldiers. — TM (@TMGOLF1) December 7, 2020

So disrespectful. — Dogcatcher Elect ‘20 (@Mindstream) December 8, 2020

Insane. So rude. It’s like they’re trying to humiliate him. He cannot even make statements related to his ordinary presidential duties without Big Tech reminding everybody every time he says something that he is on his way out and there is another one inbound. — Anna Tema (@Anatema0) December 7, 2020

In their minds, they’re not trying… they’re doing. — Estefan Collyer 🇭🇰 (@TacAirlifter) December 7, 2020

It’s so patently obvious among all the reporters in our Twitter feed that they think Trump needs to step aside now so Joe Biden can take over.

They heard you. @instagram removed the warning/fact check they put on President Trump’s Pearl Harbour post. #RevokeSection230 pic.twitter.com/hzD44NmIJx — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 8, 2020

