We’re honestly not sure which it is: Are social media companies like Twitter and Instagram just reflexively flagging every single thing that comes from President Trump, or is it just a form of trolling. Whether or not you believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Trump is still president, and you’d think he’d be able to post a tribute on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. But as Rita Panahi reports, Instagram flagged the president’s tribute with a fact-check that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 election.

Come on, man!

They tagged his Veterans Day post as well.

It’s so patently obvious among all the reporters in our Twitter feed that they think Trump needs to step aside now so Joe Biden can take over.

