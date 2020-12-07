https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/07/instagram-flags-president-trumps-pearl-harbor-tribute-with-an-election-fact-check/
We’re honestly not sure which it is: Are social media companies like Twitter and Instagram just reflexively flagging every single thing that comes from President Trump, or is it just a form of trolling. Whether or not you believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Trump is still president, and you’d think he’d be able to post a tribute on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. But as Rita Panahi reports, Instagram flagged the president’s tribute with a fact-check that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 election.
So, @instagram put a warning/fact check on a Trump post paying tribute to Pearl Harbour victims. #RevokeSection230 pic.twitter.com/m8fyjAkLgZ
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 7, 2020
Come on, man!
Pathetic
— Cheri Price (@CheriPrice1966) December 7, 2020
Absolutely ridiculous
— Caleb Thompson (@gopcaleb) December 7, 2020
They also posted the same warning on his Thanksgiving blessing post. It really is diabolic at this point.
— Lisa D (@philalisa) December 8, 2020
They tagged his Veterans Day post as well.
Makes sense, since Biden was there: “Listen Jap, here the deal”
— Cvetin Chilimanov ////////// (@Cvetin) December 7, 2020
They’ve just flagged anything he posts. It’s probably automatic at this point. Our tech companies are the enemies of the country just like the media.
— Palmist-Elect (@ChadGar40522734) December 7, 2020
It sucks, it really does…
— Tali Tuey (@talituey) December 8, 2020
Absolutely disgusting @instagram. 😡
— ConservatIveSoCalGal (@DebraJarvis2) December 8, 2020
Unreal 🤦♀️
— Kara Larkin (@TheKaraLarkin) December 7, 2020
It’s so absurd
— Melissa Long (@FtWayneMel) December 8, 2020
They’re deranged.
— Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) December 7, 2020
This is like a bad joke!
— Dalva Sanches (@dalva1616) December 7, 2020
They are putting those on all his videos regardless of the content! I guess they got tired of having to watch all his social media so they put it on auto pilot! Bastards…
— Anita Karr (@Anita_Karr) December 7, 2020
Guys, they have put it on every one of his posts since election night. This is not new.
— Tyler Bonts (@tylerbonts) December 8, 2020
Crazy people do stuff like this. Such a disrespect to our lost soldiers.
— TM (@TMGOLF1) December 7, 2020
So disrespectful.
— Dogcatcher Elect ‘20 (@Mindstream) December 8, 2020
Insane. So rude. It’s like they’re trying to humiliate him. He cannot even make statements related to his ordinary presidential duties without Big Tech reminding everybody every time he says something that he is on his way out and there is another one inbound.
— Anna Tema (@Anatema0) December 7, 2020
In their minds, they’re not trying… they’re doing.
— Estefan Collyer 🇭🇰 (@TacAirlifter) December 7, 2020
It’s so patently obvious among all the reporters in our Twitter feed that they think Trump needs to step aside now so Joe Biden can take over.
They heard you. @instagram removed the warning/fact check they put on President Trump’s Pearl Harbour post. #RevokeSection230 pic.twitter.com/hzD44NmIJx
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 8, 2020
Related:
Instagram tags video of protesters in Louisville unloading riot shields from a U-Haul as ‘Missing Context’ https://t.co/zA3mppil7k
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 30, 2020