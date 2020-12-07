https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/529040-ivanka-trump-shares-photo-of-father-on-mount-rushmore

Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpDC attorney general: Ivanka Trump ‘highly misleading’ on lawsuit deposition Trump pardon scandal would doom his 2024 campaign Ivanka Trump slams lawsuit as example of ‘vindictiveness & waste of taxpayer dollars’ MORE is sharing a photo of President Trump Donald John TrumpDozens of protesters gathered outside home of Michigan elections chief Arizona legislature shuts down after Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate MORE that shows him smiling alongside the past commanders in chief depicted on Mount Rushmore.

Trump’s 39-year-old daughter, a White House senior adviser, tweeted the photo on Monday.

Amazing photo of @realDonaldTrump during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020 ( AP /Alex Brandon) pic.twitter.com/indAz62v6B — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 7, 2020

The snapshot appeared similar to one the president had tweeted in August, when he denied a New York Times report that the White House had reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemCivil war between MAGA, GOP establishment could hand Dems total control The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Dem leaders back smaller COVID-19 relief bill as pandemic escalates DeSantis doubles down on Trump-backed coronavirus approach MORE (R) about adding his face to Mount Rushmore.

Trump wrote it was “never suggested,” although “based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”

When asked by The Hill last year if his head should be carved among the giant granite landmark, Trump replied, “If I answer that question, ‘Yes,’ I will end up with such bad publicity.”

At a 2017 rally, Trump quipped to the crowd, “I’d ask whether or not you think I will someday be on Mount Rushmore.”

