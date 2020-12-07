https://www.oann.com/japan-to-compile-nearly-200-billion-third-extra-budget-government-source/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-to-compile-nearly-200-billion-third-extra-budget-government-source

December 8, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will compile a third extra budget for the current fiscal year worth around 20.1 trillion yen ($192 billion) as part of steps to fund a fresh economic stimulus package, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday announced his plan to compile a 73.6 trillion yen stimulus package to speed up the country’s recovery from its deep coronavirus slump, which will include 40 trillion yen in direct spending.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara, editing by Chris Gallagher)

