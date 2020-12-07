https://www.oann.com/japans-third-quartre-gdp-revised-up-to-annualised-22-9-growth/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japans-third-quartre-gdp-revised-up-to-annualised-22-9-growth

December 8, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy grew an annualised 22.9% in July-September, better than the initial estimate of a 21.4% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday, as it rebounded from a COVID-induced recession.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists’ median forecast for 21.5% growth in a Reuters poll.

