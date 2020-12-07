https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529148-jim-jordan-no-way-trump-should-concede

Rep. Jim JordanJames (Jim) Daniel JordanMcCarthy woos Freedom Caucus with eye on Speakership Cheney, top GOP lawmakers ask Trump campaign for proof of election fraud New RSC chairman sees ‘Trumpism’ as future MORE, one of President Trump Donald John TrumpDozens of protesters gathered outside home of Michigan elections chief Arizona legislature shuts down after Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate MORE‘s staunchest defenders in the House, said in remarks published Monday that doesn’t think Trump should concede the 2020 election after the Electoral College certifies President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenDozens of protesters gathered outside home of Michigan elections chief Biden picks infectious diseases specialist to lead CDC: report Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate MORE‘s victory next week.

“No. No way, no way, no way,” the Ohio Republican told CNN, adding: ”We should still try to figure out exactly what took place here. And as I said that includes, I think, debates on the House floor — potentially on Jan. 6.”

The president has continued to reject the results in the weeks since Election Day, while his campaign and supporters mount thus far fruitless legal challenges in a number of states where he lost, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, making unsubstantiated allegations of fraud.

“I know we have members who feel that way, feel very strongly about we should be debating what took place in Pennsylvania,” Jordan said. “But, you know, you had all kinds of crazy things happening in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, all these in Nevada. … So everything you look at doesn’t make sense.”

Earlier on Monday, a legal challenge brought by Republicans in Michigan seeking to decertify the state’s election results, which show Biden winning by more than 150,000 votes, was shot down by a federal judge. The defeat adds to a growing heap of rejected lawsuits by the president’s team and his allies aimed at invalidating votes or decertifying totals in multiple states.

A growing number of Republicans in Congress have come to publicly acknowledge Biden’s victory in the past few weeks. However, others still feel the House should take up floor debates on the matter.

“There are members who believe there could be value in having substantive debate of what occurred in states with substantial irregularities,” Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzMatt Gaetz warns GOP that arguments against legalizing marijuana increasingly unpopular Five Republicans vote for bill to decriminalize marijuana New Jersey investigating NY Young Republican Club party over social distancing MORE (R-Fla.), who is also an ardent Trump supporter, told CNN.

“I don’t believe that 10 hours of debate on that subject would impair the union,” he added.

