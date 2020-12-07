http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VPJ7LW02-gs/

Job Creators Network, one of the country’s largest pro-jobs and small business organizations, declared Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) winner of Sunday’s debate where she faced off with her Democratic opponent, Raphael Warnock.

“There’s no question that Senator Loeffler won tonight’s debate. Raphael Warnock could not defend his far-left positions, which include raising taxes by $4 trillion, a gradual government takeover of our healthcare system, doubling the federal minimum wage, and a Green New Deal that would socialize major segments of our economy,” Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, said in a statement.

“Loeffler is a fantastic candidate – a former job creator, an accomplished Senator, and a strong supporter of President Trump,” Ortiz continued. “She and Senator Perdue embody Georgia values in a way Warnock and Jon Ossoff do not.”

Indeed, Warnock, who has praised Marxism, says he supports the multitrillion-dollar Green New Deal and government-run health care. Warnock has won the backing of democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and, according to Breitbart News’s Ashley Oliver, refused to answer question’s during Sunday’s debate about whether he rejects socialism and Marxism.

“If Warnock and Ossoff win, the Democrats will control the Senate and advance an extreme agenda that will devastate our economy. The stakes in this runoff couldn’t be higher. America’s future is on the ballot,” Ortiz said.

