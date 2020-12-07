https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/07/journalist-bemoans-the-fact-that-free-speech-is-being-weaponized-against-the-principles-of-journalism-video/

Steve Coll is a staff writer at the New Yorker. He’s also a dean at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

And the following take makes both of the above facts pretty disturbing:

The New Yorker’s @SteveCollNY suggests Mark Zuckerberg’s “profound” support of free speech is problematic: “Those of us in journalism have to come to terms with the fact that free speech, a principle that we hold sacred, is being weaponized against the principles of journalism.” pic.twitter.com/JK3c5tnLou — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 7, 2020

Uhhhh …

We’re so confused!

Or at least we would be if the notion of “the principles of journalism” weren’t just a colossal joke these days.

The “principles of journalism”! How quaint. Maybe there once were principles, but they’ve been sold out for quite awhile now. — Nilla Mano (@AlanMolin34) December 7, 2020

I remember a day when there was such a thing as “principles of journalism”. I miss those days. — RAM (@808RAM1) December 7, 2020

Enemy of free people energy right here. https://t.co/zw5jrBaIjW — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 7, 2020

No one has “weaponized” free speech against the principles of journalism more than journalists themselves.

Weaponized? Well then, seems they’re holding the gun. — Liza GutierrezONeill (@lizago18) December 7, 2020

We had to burn the village in order to save it. — Terry Mattingly (@tweetmattingly) December 7, 2020

What a damn joke — ehempea (@ehempea) December 7, 2020

