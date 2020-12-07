https://www.theblaze.com/news/forensic-audit-dominion-machines-antrim-county

A federal judge has ordered that a forensic inspection of Dominion voting machines can take place in Antrim County, Michigan, where 6,000 votes had been incorrectly flipped from President Trump to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the early tabulation of votes, before being corrected.

The ruling, however, makes no mention of the presidential election. Rather, Judge Kevin Elsenheimer’s order is in response to a lawsuit filed by plaintiff William Bailey, a local resident who is challenging the results of a proposal to allow a marijuana retailer in his village. The proposal initially failed before passing during re-tabulation, a change which Bailey alleges didn’t count three damaged ballots, according to MLive.com.

Nevertheless, President Trump’s legal team indicated they are the ones who have been granted access to inspect the voting machines.

“The big news coming out of Antrim County, Michigan, this morning … is that a judge actually granted our team access to 22 of the Dominion voting machines for us to conduct a forensic audit,” Trump attorney Jenna Ellis told Fox News Sunday morning.

“So our team is going to be able to go in there this morning and we’ll be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we’ll have the results in about 48 hours and that will tell us a lot about these machines,” she added.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called the ruling a “big win” on Twitter.

The error, which incorrectly awarded 6,000 votes to Biden which had actually gone for Trump, was originally described as a technical malfunction with the counting equipment. However, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson later clarified that the error was a result of a Republican clerk “accidentally [not updating] the software used to collect voting machine data and report unofficial results.” She suggested that the “human error” would have have been detected during a county canvass anyway.

But the president’s legal team has been suspicious of that claim and allege that what happened in Antrim County was representative of what happened all over the state and all over the country — the difference being that in Antrim County the bad actors attempting to rig the election were simply caught.

It was not immediately clear why Ellis suggested it was Trump’s team that would be conducting the inspection, but it likely had to do with the presence of members of Allied Security Operations Group during the audit. ASOG, a group affiliated with Trump’s legal team, was responsible for producing a report used as evidence in Bailey’s lawsuit.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Antrim County announced on Saturday that ASOG technicians would conduct the audit in the presence of county clerk Sheryl Guy, county administrator Pete Garwood, county attorney Haider Kazim, three county commissioners, a county IT technician, and a member of the sheriff’s department.

