posted by Hannity Staff – 5.21.19

Los Angeles continued its ongoing struggle with rampant homelessness and crumbling infrastructure this week, with residents complaining of “rotting trash piles” that are attacking rats and posing a major risk to the health of residents and tourists.

“Rat-infested piles of rotting garbage left uncollected by the city of Los Angeles, even after promises to clean it up, are fueling concerns about a new epidemic after last year’s record number of flea-borne typhus cases,” reports NBC Los Angeles.

“Even the city’s most notorious trash pile, located between downtown LA’s busy Fashion and Produce districts, continues to be a magnet for rats after it was cleaned up months ago. The rodents can carry typhus-infected fleas, which can spread the disease to humans through bacteria rubbed into the eyes or cuts and scrapes on the skin, resulting in severe flu-like symptoms,” adds the article.

“I can’t walk down the street without thinking that a flea could jump on me,” complained a local business owner.

“It’s something that we’ll look into,” said Pepe Garica, of Los Angeles’ bureau of sanitation.

The nation’s second largest city is also home to some of the country’s worst traffic conditions.

The traffic around Los Angeles, California is so congested that fast-food giant Burger King is now willing to deliver ‘Whoppers’ to drivers stuck on roads across the city.

“After a successful test in Mexico City, fast-food chain Burger King will begin delivering food to drivers caught in traffic in Los Angeles in what they have dubbed The Traffic Jam Whopper,” reports CBS Los Angeles.

“According to several reports, the direct-to-car delivery service will use motorcyclists to delivery food to those stuck in traffic jams using real-time data to pinpoint Burger King fans on the road,” adds the article.

Delivery drivers will use Google technology to bring the fast food items to motorists using the Burger King app who are within a 1.9 mile radius of the restaurant.

