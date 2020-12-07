https://hannity.com/media-room/la-mayor-covid-19-the-greatest-threat-to-life-in-los-angeles-that-we-have-ever-faced/
CALIFORNIA CRISIS: Los Angeles ‘Rotting Trash Piles’ Now ‘Sky-High,’ Experts Warn of ‘New Epidemic’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.21.19
Los Angeles continued its ongoing struggle with rampant homelessness and crumbling infrastructure this week, with residents complaining of “rotting trash piles” that are attacking rats and posing a major risk to the health of residents and tourists.
“Rat-infested piles of rotting garbage left uncollected by the city of Los Angeles, even after promises to clean it up, are fueling concerns about a new epidemic after last year’s record number of flea-borne typhus cases,” reports NBC Los Angeles.
“Even the city’s most notorious trash pile, located between downtown LA’s busy Fashion and Produce districts, continues to be a magnet for rats after it was cleaned up months ago. The rodents can carry typhus-infected fleas, which can spread the disease to humans through bacteria rubbed into the eyes or cuts and scrapes on the skin, resulting in severe flu-like symptoms,” adds the article.
“I can’t walk down the street without thinking that a flea could jump on me,” complained a local business owner.
“It’s something that we’ll look into,” said Pepe Garica, of Los Angeles’ bureau of sanitation.
The nation’s second largest city is also home to some of the country’s worst traffic conditions.
The traffic around Los Angeles, California is so congested that fast-food giant Burger King is now willing to deliver ‘Whoppers’ to drivers stuck on roads across the city.
“After a successful test in Mexico City, fast-food chain Burger King will begin delivering food to drivers caught in traffic in Los Angeles in what they have dubbed The Traffic Jam Whopper,” reports CBS Los Angeles.
“According to several reports, the direct-to-car delivery service will use motorcyclists to delivery food to those stuck in traffic jams using real-time data to pinpoint Burger King fans on the road,” adds the article.
Delivery drivers will use Google technology to bring the fast food items to motorists using the Burger King app who are within a 1.9 mile radius of the restaurant.
CALIFORNIA BREAKDOWN: Multiple Cities Consider Paying ‘Violent Criminals’ to ‘Refrain from Shootings’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.21.19
A new proposal by Fresno, California would follow other West Coast cities and allocate public funds to pay “former criminals” to refrain from shootings and other acts iv violence.
“Following the lead of Richmond, Sacramento and Stockton, a new proposal would have @CityofFresno pay violent criminals to refrain from shootings or other violent acts. The first step is in discussion with Fresno’s 2020 budget,” posted the San Joaquin Valley Sun.
“Another example why CA is going off the rails- Paying criminals to be nice,” fired-back Rep. Devin Nunes.
“The proposal to initiate a program that pays stipends to gang members to curb gun violence is getting a formal vetting following Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting,” writes the Sun. “On a 3-2 vote, the Fresno City Council voted to give City leaders, including Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, 90 days to evaluate the controversial Advance Peace program along with other alternatives to reduce violent crime.”
The proposal comes as Los Angeles residents filed a petition to recall Mayor Garcetti over the region’s exploding homeless population.
“I think we are living in third world conditions that are a threat to public health here in Los Angeles, and we have a mayor who is completely ignorant of that and he is an abysmal failure,” said petition supporter Alexandra Datig.
“We have this position in the city of Los Angeles where our leaders seem to think that it’s okay to leave people on the street to die, just whistling past the graveyard. We have had over 3600 people dying on the streets of Los Angeles in the past five years,” she added.
A new survey published last week showed Los Angeles residents are the “most stressed” in the United States; citing traffic, high-taxes, homelessness, and the city’s growing rat infestation in parks and buildings.
“Los Angeles may be known for year-round sunshine, sand and palm trees but its residents are among the most stressed out in the country, according to a new poll,” reports CBS Las Angeles. “OnePoll, questioning 3,000 residents from Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami and Chicago for Canada Dry Ginger Ale, found that 76 percent of Angelenos say they are at least ‘somewhat stressed’ every day.”
New York City and Chicago followed LA in “most stressed” citizens at 72% and 65%.