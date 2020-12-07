https://hannity.com/media-room/learn-how-to-fix-and-flip-homes-with-this-40-real-estate-investing-bundle/

posted by Violet Shepard – 9.09.20

Back in the day, staying in shape meant a light jog and some aerobics. This was about the same time that the food pyramid preached consuming mostly starchy carbs. But now we know better, and one of the things we’ve learned is the important role of recovery in any fitness routine. Recovery is more than just a rest day, though. The best recovery includes muscle therapy and massage to rejuvenate your body and provide better results. Reaping the benefits of post-workout recovery has never been easier thanks to tools like this BioGrit Massage Gun that’s 68% off for a limited time.

Calling this tool a massage gun really doesn’t do it justice, because it has tons of customizable features that make it more like 18 massage tools in one. The BioGrit comes with 10 adjustable speed levels to get the intensity just right for the biggest Goldie Locks of the bunch, plus eight attachment heads for targeted massage and relief for different areas. Even the choosiest person will get their perfect match with color options in black and carbon fiber.

If you’ve been held back from activity due to muscle soreness, you’ll love having this gun in the house. The BioGrit’s features work hard to combat muscle soreness, body fatigue, stiffness, and spasms so you can get back to it after a particularly intense workout, long day weeding the garden, or rambunctious playdate with the grandkids. Toss it in your gym bag for use in the locker room or take it along to the office—it’s wireless and silent.

Score this BioGrit Massage Gun with eight replaceable heads while it’s on sale for just $139.99, a savings of 68%.

