https://www.theepochtimes.com/loeffler-defends-trump-legal-efforts-at-georgia-runoff-debate_3608019.html

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler faced off with Democratic challenger Reverend Raphael Warnock in a debate on Sunday. It is likely to be their final debate before two Georgia runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Loeffler expressed support for President Donald Trump’s legal challenges over alleged election fraud.

“President Trump has every right to every legal recourse. But we also have to make sure that Georgians know that we have a process that works, that their vote is counted and that no illegal votes are counted,” said Loeffler.

Turning to her opponent, Loeffler accuses Warnock of wanting to raise taxes, and says he does not support the police or the military.

“The Democrats want to fundamentally change America, and the agent of change is my opponent, radical liberal Raphael Warnock, someone that has attacked police from the pulpit, someone that has attacked our military, someone that has agreed to raise taxes on hardworking Georgians, as much as $2,000 per family off the bat,” said Loeffler.

Warnock says he does not want to defund police, but does want criminal justice reform.

”The thing about me running for the Senate is that this gives me an opportunity to work on the issues I’ve been working on for years. I’ve been fighting for access to affordable health care. I’ve been fighting for voting rights. I’ve been fighting for essential workers, ordinary people,” said Warnock.

Loeffler says Warnock supports socialist policies that would grow government influence and control, reducing freedoms for ordinary Americans.

The other Georgia Republican hoping to hold his seat on Jan. 5, Senator David Perdue, did not attend Sunday’s debate.

His challenger, Democrat Jon Ossoff, used it as an opportunity to attack his opponent and suggests Perdue cannot handle himself in a debate.

“Well, it’s a strange situation to be asking a question of a sitting United States senator who is not here to debate,” said Ossoff.

Should Democrats take the seats in the runoffs, they would have a 50-50 tie in the Senate.

This would make the tiebreaker either Vice President Mike Pence or vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris—depending on the result of the general election.

Georgia has not elected a Democrat senator in 20 years.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

