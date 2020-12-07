https://mediarightnews.com/mark-dice-tells-ilhan-omar-she-will-be-sued-for-defamation-for-calling-kyle-rittenhouse-a-domestic-terrorist/

Conservative activist and right-wing media analyst Mark Dice has told radical leftist House Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN) via Twitter that she will be sued for defamation after she sent out a Tweet calling Kyle Rittenhouse a “domestic terrorist” in August.

Mark tweeted out, “Friendly reminder, you’re getting sued for defamation for this tweet about Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Friendly reminder, you’re getting sued for defamation for this tweet about Kyle Rittenhouse. https://t.co/s9MTDW1sDr — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 8, 2020

Ilhan Omar attacked Kyle in late August for killing two people in what some believe as self-defense while others see this a cold-blooded murder.

She tweeted, “A domestic terrorist executed two people, and according to Tucker and his supporters this is “maintaining order. Their murderous rants have inspired many mass shooters and now they aren’t even trying to distance themselves from it, they are excusing it. God help us.”

Kyle Rittenhouse has become a controversial figure as the 17-year-old killed two people and injured another during the Kenosha, WI riots late in the summer. He had numerous amounts of charges, including murder. He was able to post bail last month which gave outrage to many people on the left and sparked more controversy.

Kyle is a hero to some and a domestic terrorist to others as you can see. It will be interesting to see if there is a lawsuit against U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for defamation or if this is just a silly threat.

