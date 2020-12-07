https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/07/matthew-mcconaughey-calls-out-hypocrisy-of-hollywood-elite-mocking-trump-voters-refusing-to-accept-a-biden-victory/

Matthew McConaughey is fed up with Hollywood’s political hypocrisy.

“There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent,” he said in a recent conversation with podcast host Russell Brand.

McConaughey noted that most Hollywood actors, directors, and producers’ are quick to criticize the right’s response to the 2020 election, but fall short when compared to their own response to the 2016 election.

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” McConaughey said.

“[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news,” McConaughey said. “No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense.”







McConaughey also expressed frustration with celebrity campaigns rallying for people to vote. While the actor said that he thinks voting is something many people from both sides of the aisle can get behind, many stars have politicized it beyond simply doing your civic duty, tacking on political messages, or even telling someone who to cast their vote for.

“That’s, you know, part of why so much of the nation, that 50 percent, looks at us in Hollywood like ‘oh yeah, another celebrity over there and the West Coasters and the elite in the Northeast,’ and that’s just because, even from a just a sales point of view, don’t tab that gotcha on the end,” McConaughey said.

Instead of buying into either side of the extreme political polarization, McConaughey encouraged Americans to walk the middle of the road.

“I almost feel like it’s a move to say, ‘Let’s get aggressively centric. I dare you,’” he said.

McConaughey recently hinted at running for governor in Texas before quickly clarifying his comments.

“I have no plans to do that right now, as I said, that would be up to a lot of other people,” McConaughey said.

“Right now, no,” he continued. “I don’t get politics. Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose.”

