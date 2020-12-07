https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/12/07/melania-trump-announces-completion-white-house-tennis-pavilion-project/

The completion of the White House tennis pavilion renovation project was announced Monday by First Lady Melania Trump. The construction of the building was in partnership with the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service. Private donations funded the new building.

A press release notes that the design of the building was inspired by the existing architecture of the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump is pleased to announce the completion of the new White House tennis pavilion. The project included the refurbishment of the White House Tennis Court and Grandchildren’s Garden along with construction of the new building. Planning for the project began in early 2018. In June of 2019, the project was approved by the Commission of Fine Arts and the National Capital Planning Commission. The building and landscape were planned to blend with the existing structures on the White House grounds. Design of the structure was inspired by the existing architecture of the White House, in particular the East and West Wings. Elements such as the colonnade, parapet wall, and fanlight windows tie the new building to the existing look and feel of the White House.

The first lady has a degree in Architecture and Design. Her renovations to the White House show her interest in preserving historical details and still updating the White House and its grounds for both the First Family and visitors to the people’s house. Melania released a personal statement.

“I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds. Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

Last March when Melania announced the project, the haters were out in force on social media to slam the first lady and her alleged trivial project. The fact that she announced the renovation during the pandemic really set off the anti-Trump left and some on the right, too. It’s interesting to see such short term memories in action. Traditionally, first ladies go about planning and organizing White House renovations and upgrades as a part of their time in the White House. Like any other house, the White House requires maintenance and renovation. In other words, they all leave their mark on the White House. Since Melania is married to the bad Orange Man, her projects have been considered unnecessary, even frivolous.

Melania Trump redesigned and renovated the Rose Garden. The result is a more sophisticated design and it has been completely updated for press conferences and events in the Rose Garden. The electronic upgrades were made so that cameras and microphones can be utilized. Some particularly nasty critics at the time the new Rose Garden was unveiled to the press said it looked like a white supremacist designed it. Why? Because at the time, many of the blooming flowers were white. The Trump deranged people are just that idiotic.

The White House tennis court was converted to a basketball court during the Obama administration. At the time, I don’t remember anyone fuming about that.

The project to construct a new tennis pavilion included the refurbishing of the tennis court and Grandchildren’s Garden. The design of the pavilion was intended to blend into the neoclassical style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. “Elements such as the colonnade, parapet wall, and fanlight windows tie the new building to the existing look and feel of the White House,” the statement said. The project was approved by the Commission of Fine Arts and the National Planning Commission in June 2019.

The new tennis pavilion replaces a smaller structure. That should come in handy for Biden’s large family to enjoy.

History continues to unfold at the @WhiteHouse & I am pleased to announce the completion of the tennis pavilion. Preserving this historic landmark is vital & I want to thank all who helped complete this project. pic.twitter.com/8NAjbYViS0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 7, 2020

