Responding to President Trump wishing attendees at a Georgia rally a “Merry Christmas” and reminding them he had stated years ago that Americans would again use the phrase proudly despite those who would “try to take that word out of the vocabulary,” Michigan Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a tweet (later deleted) in which she claimed her son had been “devastated” when an employee at a store wished them a “Merry Christmas.”

Nessel tweeted that after her son asked her if they were the only Americans who didn’t celebrate Christmas, she told him, “No, and we are just as American as everyone else.” She then insinuated that President Trump was unaware of such diversity by adding, “Glad @JoeBiden knows that.”

Her tweet linked to Trump’s rally in Georgia on Saturday. The video in the tweet shows Trump saying:

Let me begin by wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. Remember the word? Remember we started five years ago and I said “You’re going to be saying Christmas again,” and we say it proudly again although they’ll be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary. We’re not going to let them do that.

President Trump: “I said you’re going to be saying ‘Christmas’ again — and we say it proudly again… [Democrats] will be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary.” pic.twitter.com/IfAgr7s9NN — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2020

Nessel later issued another tweet, writing, “Saying ‘Happy Holidays’ this time of year does not denigrate Christianity. It simply acknowledges and respects the great diversity of our nation and includes each and everyone of us who call ourselves proud Americans.”

Saying “Happy Holidays” this time of year does not denigrate Christianity. It simply acknowledges and respects the great diversity of our nation and includes each and everyone of us who call ourselves proud Americans. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 6, 2020

Nessel’s deleted tweet triggered some blowback on social media:

This is the stupidest tweet ever, combining bad parenting with this bizzarre desire to be a martyr in the face of somebody saying something pleasant to her. What a jerk. Grow up. https://t.co/OGcZoQHLGS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 6, 2020

You could have just replied with “Happy Holidays” and moved on. I tell Jewish people Happy Hanukkah and they say Merry Christmas and WE CONTINUE ON WITH OUR LIVES. https://t.co/9JEfaKxOHG — 🎄🤶🏻Mrs Jess Claus🤶🏻🎄 (@ShenanigansMom) December 6, 2020

If your kid was devastated by someone wishing you a Merry Christmas you’re doing parenting wrong . https://t.co/TezqsYRo7W — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) December 6, 2020

In August, Nessel reportedly compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler, prompting the chairman of the Michigan Republican Party to denounce her, as The Daily Wire reported:

According to Gongwer reporter Jordyn Hermani, Nessel not only compared Trump to Hitler during the virtual 2020 State Nominating Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party on Aug. 29 but even jokingly suggested that the murderous dictator was more virtuous because he was “brave enough” to fight for his country in World War I. “AG Dana Nessel kicking off her Democratic Nominating Convention by comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler, before joking: ‘Hitler, by all accounts, could read and write … and he also was brave enough to serve in his nation’s military,’” Hermani tweeted. “Adds that people should be concerned Republican state leaders are backing Trump, who has in recent weeks joked that he might not leave office if not reelected.” “For context, re: Hitler — Her lead up to the statement was that neither had received the popular vote and yet still took office, denigrates immigrants, seeks to destroy unions, degrades those who disagree with them, etc. and then said she wasn’t talking about Trump but Hitler,” Hermani added. … When reached for comment, Nessel’s communications director Kelly Rossman-McKinney doubled down on her comparison, telling The Daily Wire, “AG Nessel is passionate about this election and deeply concerned about the direction of our country under the current president.” “The president’s actions — with the addition of the pomp and circumstance at the White House last week — was reminiscent of a certain historical figure and she chose to point that out after doing an extensive, careful and accurate historical comparison that resulted in a very long list of similarities. People deserve to know who they are voting for,” she added.

