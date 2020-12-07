https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/michigan-trump-supporters-home-bombed-saturday-night/

A Michigan man’s home was bombed on Saturday night in Macomb County. The man told reporters he believes it was because he is a Trump supporter.

The explosion was caught on security camera from a neighbor’s house.

The explosion blew out his living room and kitchen.

The suspect was later caught on video via Breaking 911 — pictured below.

Via Click on Detroit:

