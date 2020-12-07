https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/07/missed-it-by-that-much-andrew-yang-gets-way-more-than-he-asks-for-with-question-about-what-really-helps-small-businesses/

We get what Andrew Yang was trying to do here, he was trying to push the notion that the government should give us all a bunch of free money because you know, money grows on trees and stuff. But it didn’t exactly work out the way he thought it would:

You know what really helps businesses, Andrew? The government NOT placing draconian and overreaching restrictions on them to somehow battle a virus. Customers with money don’t matter when the doors are closed … derp.

Or you know, leaving them alone entirely so their doors can remain open.

Just spitballin’ here.

Missed it by JUST this much.

Fair question.

Buying friends is really not a good look.

Nope.

Now now, open AND not vandalized, looted, and/or burned down by ‘peaceful protesters’?

That may be asking too much.

***

Related:

Now, THAT’S unhinged! Oregon teacher loses her ever-loving mind on anti-lockdown protesters annnd OMG-LOL (watch)

‘I wonder WHY? ;)’ Sharyl Attkisson OWNS Media Matters TOOLS with receipt-filled thread for trying to distract from her DOJ lawsuit

‘You spoiled rotten BRAT’: Candace Owens knocks AOC OUT with some brutal truth about what it REALLY means to ‘work hard’

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...