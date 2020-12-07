https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/07/missed-it-by-that-much-andrew-yang-gets-way-more-than-he-asks-for-with-question-about-what-really-helps-small-businesses/
We get what Andrew Yang was trying to do here, he was trying to push the notion that the government should give us all a bunch of free money because you know, money grows on trees and stuff. But it didn’t exactly work out the way he thought it would:
You know what really helps businesses? Customers with money.
— Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 5, 2020
You know what really helps businesses, Andrew? The government NOT placing draconian and overreaching restrictions on them to somehow battle a virus. Customers with money don’t matter when the doors are closed … derp.
You know what really helps businesses? Abolishing all forms of taxation.
— Austin PetersEn (@AP4Liberty) December 5, 2020
Or you know, leaving them alone entirely so their doors can remain open.
Just spitballin’ here.
Youre a likeable guy, Andrew. But sometimes the more obvious problem escapes you.
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) December 5, 2020
Missed it by JUST this much.
If you know this why are you a Democrat so in love with policies to tax away customer money?
— Bocephus (@lordthx1139) December 6, 2020
Fair question.
Yet YOU and the D fight to keep everything closed. Jackass.
— Terri Zerr (@terri_zerr) December 7, 2020
He needs better ideas than “They’ll like me if I pay them”
— Ordy Packard’s Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) December 6, 2020
Buying friends is really not a good look.
Nope.
“You know what really helps businesses?”
Yes: pic.twitter.com/6lFdF6ek9M
— Rather Notsay (@rathernotsay) December 6, 2020
You know what really helps businesses?
Being open.
— 🎄🤶🏻Mrs Jess Claus🤶🏻🎄 (@ShenanigansMom) December 5, 2020
And not having Democrats vandalize, loot, and burn their stores.
— Tugboat-Elect Phil (@TugboatPhil) December 5, 2020
Now now, open AND not vandalized, looted, and/or burned down by ‘peaceful protesters’?
That may be asking too much.
***
