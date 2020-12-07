https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/07/neighbor-sends-anonymous-letter-shaming-a-resident-for-the-harmful-impact-of-their-christmas-lights/

Don’t you love anonymous letters? Like the one we told you about in August that compelled a woman to tell her neighbors they were going to hell because of the Trump campaign sign in their yard? “Thank you for showing us the prejudice and hate that truly fills your heart,” it read.

This is even better. This letter, addressed simply to “Neighbor,” chastises the Minnesota homeowner for their “harmful” display of Christmas lights that are a reminder of “systemic biases.”

“The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions that continue to run though our society, a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to put up lights of their own,” it reads. “We must do the work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have.”

You think? It sounds real enough.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...