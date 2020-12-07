https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/07/neighbor-sends-anonymous-letter-shaming-a-resident-for-the-harmful-impact-of-their-christmas-lights/

Don’t you love anonymous letters? Like the one we told you about in August that compelled a woman to tell her neighbors they were going to hell because of the Trump campaign sign in their yard? “Thank you for showing us the prejudice and hate that truly fills your heart,” it read.

This is even better. This letter, addressed simply to “Neighbor,” chastises the Minnesota homeowner for their “harmful” display of Christmas lights that are a reminder of “systemic biases.”

St. Anthony resident receives anonymous letter chastising them for their Christmas light display and calls it a reminder of “systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or can’t afford to put up lights of their own.”

It further calls the lights “harmful.” pic.twitter.com/Xh11jbnswz — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) December 7, 2020

“The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions that continue to run though our society, a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to put up lights of their own,” it reads. “We must do the work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have.”

I cannot roll my eyes any harder. — 🍒jackie0h 🍒 (@trixiestardust) December 7, 2020

The recipient should make his house visible from space. — Dave (@HootMn) December 7, 2020

If this guy wants to Clark Griswold his house this weekend, I’ll lend him a hand. — KKdecorates (@kkdecorates) December 7, 2020

I’d be getting a second mortgage and hiring whatever company could add decorations the fastest, while guaranteeing my electric bill would double. — Chris (@h2oskierc) December 7, 2020

Yep I’d 100% be putting up more lights in response. — Shay (@_shayde2) December 7, 2020

All I read was “Please put up more lights” — Kris (@Kris27002293) December 7, 2020

The obvious response is more decorations. — SuperfluousSecurity (@SuperfluousSec) December 7, 2020

LIGHTS ARE ALL WE HAVE. Put more up! — MarMar Mask Super⭐️ (@612MarBrooke) December 7, 2020

Oh, my house would have 3x more lights and decorations by the end of this week.. Big ole middle finger to whoever that is. pic.twitter.com/2K1ICym6AC — Brady Dube (@BradyDube) December 7, 2020

People just need to stop already!! If I lived in that neighborhood I’d help the owner put up even more lights. pic.twitter.com/CyM7cGIrE5 — Paula Stoddard (@PaulaStoddard5) December 7, 2020

The good folks of St. Anthony should pull together and put so many Christmas lights on that guy’s house that his neighbours have to put their sunglasses on. — Yain (@I_Am_Yain) December 7, 2020

If someone sets up a GoFundMe for the Christmas Light Family to put up even more lights, I’ll gladly chip in. — Jonathan (@DrPippy) December 7, 2020

Welcoming of all people … except those who would celebrate Christmas and hang up lights? 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️😂 Unfreakingbelievable. — Midwest Amber (@MidwestAmber) December 7, 2020

Coward didn’t have the guts to sign the letter? My god; who are these people? — Kevin Rivard (@RivardKevin) December 7, 2020

Im guessing they look like this: pic.twitter.com/K5Mvf0GSMY — 🍒jackie0h 🍒 (@trixiestardust) December 7, 2020

Folks might call that “toxic fragility”. Someone needs a hobby. — Herm (@sodbuster777) December 7, 2020

The latter stages of political correctness. No one should be surprised. — NunyaBidness (@twolvesfanbuck) December 7, 2020

Saw this coming a long time ago. “If I can’t have it nobody can” or “ if they have it we all deserve it” that’s not life. — Derek Anderson (@DAnderson314) December 7, 2020

“St. Anthony is a welcoming community of all people…” except those who put Christmas lights up on their house, apparently. — Douglas E. Fresh™ (@dstorbe) December 7, 2020

I celebrate Hanukkah. People are sick and bored because of the pandemic. Put up lights. — Eddie (@eglozman) December 7, 2020

This is fake — Abolish the Electoral College (@LoJANS) December 7, 2020

You think? It sounds real enough.

Up next: the USPS For having the audacity to include “Happy Holidays” in the postmark. — Dawn Westerberg 🇺🇸 (@DWesterberg) December 7, 2020

Related:

Guy Benson shares anonymous letter telling family they’re going to hell because of the Trump sign in their yard https://t.co/xEqSNvlAKb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 30, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

