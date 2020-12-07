https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/no-guns-leftist-santa-scolds-little-boy-leaves-tears-asks-nerf-gun-christmas-video/

A leftist hired to play Santa Claus left a little boy in tears after he scolded him for asking for a Nerf Gun for Christmas.

After the child tells him that he wants the toy, the activist tells him “no, no guns.”

The mother of the boy steps in to clarify to the man that her boy said a Nerf Gun, which is a toy.

“Nope, not even a Nerf Gun,” the activist Santa replies. “Nope. If your dad wants to get it for you that’s fine, but I can’t bring it to you,” he says, not knowing if the child’s father is even in his life or not.

TRENDING: HUGE! WE CAUGHT THEM! Conspiracy Revealed — 3rd Suspect in GA “Suitcase Scandal” is Also the Same Man Who Spread Lies that Water Main Broke in State Farm Center!

“What else would you like? There’s lots of other toys, there’s Legos, there’s bicycles, there’s cars and trucks,” the Santa asks. “What do you think?”

Liberal Santa sends Young Boy Away in Tears After Refusing to Gift Him a Nerf Gun for Christmas @Hasbro pic.twitter.com/9QbKtxcJGK — Matthew (@WhiteHovse) December 7, 2020

How did nobody in this line including the mother step up and give the fat man in the suit a piece of their mind? pic.twitter.com/IR2CO8LE78 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 7, 2020

The hostile Bad Santa continues to prod the boy until he breaks down in tears.

At this point his mom, who is holding a baby, steps in and lets him know that he will still get a Nerf Gun.

It is unclear where this incident took place or where the video originated.

If anyone knows this family, please ask them to contact Gateway Pundit. This reporter would like to send him lots of Nerf Guns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

