Some people seriously can’t turn it off for one damn minute.

This Santa is one of those people:

You literally had one job, Fake Santa. One job. And you couldn’t even do that right.

Weak.

Classic movie lines aside, how pathetic is it that that jerk saw fit to crap all over that little boy’s Christmas wish? The kid asked for a Nerf gun, for crying out loud. Not an Uzi.

Should he have asked for more gun control laws instead? “Mandatory buybacks,” maybe? All he wants for Christmas is a ban on high-capacity magazine clips?

Here’s a piece of advice:

And if you do decide to scratch it that way, be careful who you’re dealing with.

Damn straight.

