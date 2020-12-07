https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/07/nope-no-guns-cold-hearted-santa-with-an-agenda-tells-heartbroken-little-boy-that-ackshually-he-cant-have-a-nerf-gun-for-christmas-video/
Some people seriously can’t turn it off for one damn minute.
This Santa is one of those people:
Liberal Santa sends Young Boy Away in Tears After Refusing to Gift Him a Nerf Gun for Christmas @Hasbro pic.twitter.com/9QbKtxcJGK
— Matthew (@WhiteHovse) December 7, 2020
You literally had one job, Fake Santa. One job. And you couldn’t even do that right.
I’m not sure that man understands his job.
— Regs (@r3gulations) December 7, 2020
Agree!! You had one job, Mall Santa!!!
— YNotEverything (@spanbridge) December 7, 2020
Dude had one job & he couldn’t help himself
— 🦆 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐮𝐬 ➐ 🦆🦆 (@MarkBluecheck) December 7, 2020
Weak.
You’ll shoot your eye out kid. https://t.co/Uh2onCtScT
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2020
Classic movie lines aside, how pathetic is it that that jerk saw fit to crap all over that little boy’s Christmas wish? The kid asked for a Nerf gun, for crying out loud. Not an Uzi.
Should he have asked for more gun control laws instead? “Mandatory buybacks,” maybe? All he wants for Christmas is a ban on high-capacity magazine clips?
— Kris A (@EnjaKazuki) December 7, 2020
This Santa pic.twitter.com/S0fCg8TRF2
— Annette (@dmartinigirl) December 7, 2020
That is really heartbreaking.
— QualityofMercy (@QualityofM) December 7, 2020
Liberals enjoy crushing the dreams of children. https://t.co/wt4qb1QLNW
— Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) December 7, 2020
Here’s a piece of advice:
If you have a political itch, don’t scratch it by taking it out on children.
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 7, 2020
And if you do decide to scratch it that way, be careful who you’re dealing with.
that santa would be the one crying if i saw this https://t.co/xicbAUYjCQ
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 7, 2020
If that was my kid, my response to that “Santa” would get me banned from the mall and possibly arrested.
— Dan Wilhite (@dan_wilhite) December 7, 2020
Damn straight.