We don’t know who Dan O’Sullivan is other than he has a newsletter you can subscribe to if you like, but he was set off by a story in the Baltimore Sun and a tweet that he thought was “beyond cruel” for “castigating teachers *for not wanting to die of Covid*”.

43 year-old beloved math teacher — only 43 years old — dies of Covid, senselessly, because teachers were put in harm’s way for no fucking good reason other than scum like this guy want all the parents back at work, sick and dead. https://t.co/na6EI6ROu8 — Dan O’Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) December 7, 2020

This is a good example of needing to read the story before posting. He was a former Baltimore City Schools teacher who died of “complications of diabetes and COVID-19.”

Many in Baltimore are mourning the loss of this admired former city teacher at age 43, to Covid. But tweets like this are deeply irresponsible. As the article notes, Mr. Ball was no longer in the classroom–his last job was doing virtual instruction for a school in Harlem. https://t.co/irUtMzGoF5 — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) December 7, 2020

from the article “Most recently Mr. Ball left the Baltimore City Public Schools and taught briefly in the Baltimore County system and in Washington, D.C. His last post was doing virtual instruction for a school in Harlem in New York City.” — The Jorster (@jorster) December 7, 2020

Does it seem relevant he didn’t get it at all in his capacity as a teacher or nah — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 7, 2020

Was not in school teaching. Reading helps. — Stephen Kaiser (@TheKaiseRoll) December 7, 2020

He was teaching virtually. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) December 7, 2020

ReAdinG iS fUndAmenTal. — President-Elect No Ma’am (@9mmbetterthan45) December 7, 2020

Article says he was teaching virtually. — None of Your Business (@PowerRev22) December 7, 2020

“His last post was doing virtual instruction for a school in Harlem in New York City.” — Bad Grammar Great Takes (@RabbsE) December 7, 2020

Umm. Nowhere does it say anything about him contracting COVID from students or while teaching at school. Many people contracted COVID while not at school. In fact the overwhelming majority. Safest place is in school. — Jose Merockdim (@JMerockdim) December 7, 2020

Baltimore has been virtual bro. The obit you share even mentions his last gig has been virtual teaching. — Collateral Damage (@katearthsis) December 7, 2020

Article says he was teaching virtually.

And that he had diabetes.

No indication he was put in harm’s way by his teaching job. — Rackly Hardmann (@MadeTrade8) December 7, 2020

Very sad. If you read the article you would know that his last position was teaching remote classes. Using his death to push your bs narrative is a really, really bad look. — Brian Andrews (@bandrews_brian) December 7, 2020

He was teaching virtually. From home, behind a computer screen. What more could his employer have done to keep him safe? — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) December 7, 2020

I wonder if Dan will eventually read the article and then delete this dumb tweet? — MooningJune (@MooningJune) December 7, 2020

No, in fact, he’s not owned and he’s quadrupling down against the racist “fash” who have found his misleading tweet.

Do you normally salivate this much about a Black man’s death as an opportunity to own the libs, albeit on the basis of no evidence? https://t.co/Eo8WtMtOmY — Dan O’Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) December 7, 2020

That’s Bethany “Grandma Killer” Mandel herself you’re addressing there. O’Sullivan sure leaped on the obituary of a stranger to own the cons for wanting to send teachers back to school, though. And what does the teacher’s being black have to do with anything?

The fash found this tweet and are having a lot of fun cackling that this beautiful man also had diabetes. Even virtual reopenings require teachers (including in my family) to reenter society needlessly. School year should have been canceled, everyone paid to be at home. — Dan O’Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) December 7, 2020

“Cackling.”

Are you gonna ignore the fact that your initial post was misleading and incorrect? — Isaac (@IsaacArshav) December 7, 2020

I’ll go further, actually: if a public school teacher got Covid this year, it was the fault of our political class. https://t.co/2vmzWGGBgk — Dan O’Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) December 7, 2020

How was he put in harms way teaching virtually? — Isaac (@IsaacArshav) December 7, 2020

Virtual teaching requires *a great deal* of teacher interaction with the outside world, in many cases, with a greater burden than when teaching was in-person. It is a bloody LIE that teachers are made safe through this. It is a massive fraud. https://t.co/lmhKX8GAT7 — Dan O’Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) December 7, 2020

So even teachers working virtually have to interact with the outside world … to get school supplies and groceries from workers who’ve been going to work this whole time because they can’t work virtually.

