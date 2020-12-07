https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/07/npr-waitresses-are-being-asked-to-remove-their-masks-so-men-know-how-much-to-tip/

Nobody in the mainstream media but Fox News picked up on the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails, but as Twitchy reported, NPR went out of its way to release a statement that it would not be covering the story, because NPR didn’t want to waste its listeners’ and readers’ time on “stories that are just pure distractions.” This, however, is what NPR finds newsworthy:

“Women across the country who work in restaurants are being asked to remove their masks so that male customers can judge their looks and therefore their tips on that basis,” says Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage.https://t.co/yLXubA8Rrx — NPR (@NPR) December 8, 2020

Well, if the president of One Fair Wage says it’s true, it must be true.

A new report from One Fair Wage finds that more than 80% of workers are seeing a decline in tips and over 40% say they’re facing an increase in sexual harassment from customers. “We were really shocked with how horrific the situation truly is,” Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, said in an interview with Weekend Edition. “But I think the most horrific thing, that honestly all of us who are involved in the study were all blown away by, was the huge increase in hostility and sexual harassment.” … “Women across the country who work in restaurants are being asked to remove their masks so that male customers can judge their looks and therefore their tips on that basis,” Jayaraman said.

Really.

I don’t believe this for a single second. — President-Elect Caroline (@Carolin45762919) December 8, 2020

They want to live in this miserable world they try to create all around them — systemic Anti-Woke (@citizen_0000) December 8, 2020

I call bs. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 8, 2020

This totally happened. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) December 8, 2020

No they aren’t. — Godzilla Dust Storm (@BroncoBob360) December 8, 2020

Here we go… 🙄 — JahQueen Fire🔥 (@1jahqueen) December 8, 2020

Anybody else think this story is nothing more than 100% bullshit? https://t.co/cayl2BZMbq — President-Elect High Capacity Assault Coyote (@Fenway_Nation) December 8, 2020

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not – nomination of the month. — Dan Cannamama (@DCannamama) December 8, 2020

I’ll take things that aren’t happening, Alex — Mel Awesome, the most awesome Mel to ever awesome (@mel_awesome) December 8, 2020

Someone has cabin fever so bad they are just making shit up. — Ben Strange (@BenStrange) December 8, 2020

Yeah that never happened. — Bourgeois Bear, CPA (@ThatBearUKnow) December 8, 2020

If this even happened at all, this is still a very misleading and exaggerated claim — Scotty Jolly Christmas (@Scottergate) December 8, 2020

I’m calling bullshit. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) December 8, 2020

I likewise call bullshit. — Patsy Jones (@pjones59) December 8, 2020

This never happened. Not even once. — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) December 8, 2020

Yeah no 🙄 — Ron Husselbee (@RonHuss) December 8, 2020

Debunked. — Streetlamp Le Moose (@HaroldBabcock10) December 8, 2020

This can’t be real. — Greg Eddy (@rgeddy30) December 8, 2020

This sounds like BS hysteria. Granted some jerk may have done this some where and some Karen got activated on the “violence” of it, but this sounds like some woke flake at @NPR is turning it into a national crisis. — Java Joe (@piccolo_nido) December 8, 2020

Yea, I’m sure this is a regular occurrence. — Doggy Fizzle Tele Vizzle (@mwm_uncensored) December 8, 2020

Everyone I know is tipping extra because times are tough for servers right now. — Melissa (@tchangel) December 8, 2020

Saru heard this from a friend whose sister works the mid shift at Denny’s, didn’t she? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 8, 2020

Someone with a clear agenda, made that shit up to garner sympathy for wait staff. — Mike Ermantrout (@jim_taub) December 8, 2020

Apologies to anyone we offended by using the gendered “waitresses” in the headline.

Related:

‘Defund these people’: NPR’s spin on Trump, China and Biden’s ‘more polite tone’ is something else https://t.co/QFTDignLaO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 18, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

