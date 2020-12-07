https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/07/ny-mags-pulitzer-winning-critic-shares-super-artsy-photo-taken-outside-nyc-trump-tower/

We’ve previously highlighted the social media activities of New York Magazine’s award-winning art critic Jerry Saltz, who has said Republicanism needs to be isolated and snuffed out much like the coronavirus, all while suffering from a severe case of Trump/Kavanaugh derangement syndrome. But the critic can also make his own art, and did so recently in front of Trump Tower:

I ❤️ living in NY. pic.twitter.com/JzNAWFrlrF — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) December 7, 2020

Well… that’s never been done before. Perhaps another Pulitzer is in order. First, however, some critics of the critic:

Wow with any luck you’ll get awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom for this. I mean its so stunning and brave of you to flip off a building. — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) December 8, 2020

This is the very definition of adolescent, impotent rage, my friend. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) December 8, 2020

Aren’t you the guy who was encouraging people to incite violence? — Ordy Packard’s Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) December 8, 2020

Uh huh…

Is Jerry suddenly too chicken to kick anyone ? https://t.co/wICF0DBgl8 pic.twitter.com/UsApxb1OpB — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) December 8, 2020

But Trump is the hateful one or something.

As we remember the bravery of those who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor, let’s not forget the brave heroes who walk among us today. https://t.co/vblI06Twqu — Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) December 8, 2020

It’s funny how that makes you mad — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts Mambi (@MRSpinkston85) December 8, 2020

So brave. Giving a building the finger. Wow. My hero. pic.twitter.com/DVaXCSwGjs — Duchess of Yuletide Cheer (@AnnaDsays) December 8, 2020

We feel more cultured and art-driven already.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

