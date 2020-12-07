https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/07/ny-mags-pulitzer-winning-critic-shares-super-artsy-photo-taken-outside-nyc-trump-tower/
We’ve previously highlighted the social media activities of New York Magazine’s award-winning art critic Jerry Saltz, who has said Republicanism needs to be isolated and snuffed out much like the coronavirus, all while suffering from a severe case of Trump/Kavanaugh derangement syndrome. But the critic can also make his own art, and did so recently in front of Trump Tower:
I ❤️ living in NY. pic.twitter.com/JzNAWFrlrF
— Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) December 7, 2020
Well… that’s never been done before. Perhaps another Pulitzer is in order. First, however, some critics of the critic:
Wow with any luck you’ll get awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom for this. I mean its so stunning and brave of you to flip off a building.
— Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) December 8, 2020
This is the very definition of adolescent, impotent rage, my friend.
— Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) December 8, 2020
Aren’t you the guy who was encouraging people to incite violence?
— Ordy Packard’s Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) December 8, 2020
Uh huh…
Is Jerry suddenly too chicken to kick anyone ? https://t.co/wICF0DBgl8 pic.twitter.com/UsApxb1OpB
— 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) December 8, 2020
But Trump is the hateful one or something.
So edgy https://t.co/k5dBs4sXC7
— Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) December 8, 2020
As we remember the bravery of those who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor, let’s not forget the brave heroes who walk among us today. https://t.co/vblI06Twqu
— Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) December 8, 2020
https://t.co/xdgZlvREbG pic.twitter.com/p4ZqHdmWk3
— Brian Bisgard (@BrianBisgard) December 8, 2020
It’s funny how that makes you mad
— Mrs_Pinky Thoughts Mambi (@MRSpinkston85) December 8, 2020
So brave. Giving a building the finger. Wow. My hero. pic.twitter.com/DVaXCSwGjs
— Duchess of Yuletide Cheer (@AnnaDsays) December 8, 2020
We feel more cultured and art-driven already.