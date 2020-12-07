https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/07/ny-mags-pulitzer-winning-critic-shares-super-artsy-photo-taken-outside-nyc-trump-tower/

We’ve previously highlighted the social media activities of New York Magazine’s award-winning art critic Jerry Saltz, who has said Republicanism needs to be isolated and snuffed out much like the coronavirus, all while suffering from a severe case of Trump/Kavanaugh derangement syndrome. But the critic can also make his own art, and did so recently in front of Trump Tower:

Well… that’s never been done before. Perhaps another Pulitzer is in order. First, however, some critics of the critic:

Uh huh…

But Trump is the hateful one or something.

We feel more cultured and art-driven already.

