Newsmax reported moments ago:

A federal judge in Michigan denied ex-Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell’s request to decertify the state’s election result and slammed her claims of a vast election-fraud conspiracy as an assault on hard-fought voting rights.

The suit against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is one of those Powell, who is no longer associated with President Donald Trump’s legal team, filed last month and referred to as releasing the Kraken, a mythical sea monster depicted in the 1981 fantasy film “Clash of the Titans.”

Calling Powell’s claims of voting irregularities “an amalgamation of theories, conjecture, and speculation,” U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker said in a ruling on Monday that the suit didn’t put forth the kind of evidence that would justify placing the election results in doubt to allow inspections of voting machines, software and security footage of polling places.