https://noqreport.com/2020/12/07/petsmart-grooming-center-features-defund-police-bracelets-black-lives-matter-sign/

Las Vegas, NV – Law enforcement officers who take their pets to the PetSmart in northwest Las Vegas said they were shocked to find employees wearing “Defund the Police” bracelets and see a Black Lives Matter fist on the bulletin board in the grooming area.

Article originally published at Police Tribune.

Two different police officers told The Police Tribune they encountered the Black Lives Matter display in mid-November at the PetSmart located in the 6600-block of N. Durango Drive.

“Took my dog to petsmart for grooming today,” one officer captioned a picture posted to social media. “The girl who checked me in had on a defund the police / BLM bracelet, then this was on their salon board.”

The picture, which the officer said was taken on Nov. 23, showed the bulletin board next to the check-in counter for grooming. The top of the board featured pictures of the “safety-certified staff” and reminder to wear masks.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

But the bottom of the board contained a picture of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the caption “I Dissent” and the symbolic Black Lives Matter raised fist with names all over it.

“Needless to say I will not be back,” the officer wrote. “The area this store is in is an area with a large police community. Way to alienate a large portion of your clientele.”

The officer told The Police Tribune they were “upset and saddened” to see the anti-police display at PetSmart. But the officer said they become even more disappointed after they reached out to the pet store chain’s corporate headquarters and got no response.

“I was disappointed that they would allow that when I first saw it,” the officer told The Police Tribune. “Now I’m even more disappointed that PetSmart’s corporate did not even bother to respond to my email.”

“Their failure to even bother responding to my complaint told me all that I needed to know about that company,” they added.

Another law enforcement officer confirmed that they also saw the Black Lives Matter signage at the PetSmart location on N. Durango when they visited that store on Nov. 18.

“It was on a bulletin board right when you walk into the grooming center,” the second officer told The Police Tribune.

The officer said they were surprised to see something so political posted at PetSmart.

“I was just disappointed because I just don’t want to see politics in the work place. I feel like it should just be a neutral environment,” the officer explained.

The Police Tribune reached out to PetSmart’s corporate headquarters multiple times for comment but received no response.

Karen, the manager at PetSmart’s N. Durango store, told The Police Tribune on Monday that she wasn’t authorized to talk to the media but promised to pass the message along to the company’s media representative.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

