https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/07/please-shut-up-womens-march-reminds-everyone-they-are-clueless-about-how-things-work-with-lame-tweet-about-covid-relief/

Oh good, it’s the ninnies from the Women’s March … said literally no one, ever.

But don’t worry y’all, they are fighting until Congress gets people the support they need. No, they don’t understand that corporations need support so people can keep their jobs and not depend on the government for everything they need but hey, they’re fighting.

Or something.

They’re so serious they’re even tweeting about it.

Right?

Seriously.

And ‘nitwits’ is a word we don’t see enough of these days.

There are not enough puppets and crayons on this planet to explain this to them.

Ouch.

And yup.

Hey, she said please.

Accurate.

But orange man bad!

Oh, wait, without Trump that doesn’t work anymore.

Whatever will these ‘fighters’ do now?

***

Related:

THIS! Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue’s response to AOC threatening his company with a boycott is GENIUS (and will totally piss her off)

Dr. David Samadi sums up just how RIDICULOUS the flu/ COVID narrative is from pro-lockdown Karens in just 1 perfect tweet

‘Still or sparkling?’ Dan Crenshaw triggers TF out of AOC mocking her claims Republicans don’t know what it’s like to work hard

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...