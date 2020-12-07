https://babylonbee.com/news/new-law-allows-politicians-breaking-own-rules-to-purchase-hypocrisy-credits/

U.S.—A new system allows politicians to purchase “hypocrisy credits” whenever they break their own lockdown rules.

Each credit costs just $1,000 and offsets one hypocritical action by a politician.

“Want to go out dining when you just shut down all the restaurants, or vacation in an exotic location when you told everyone in your state to stay home? Just purchase a Hypocrisy Credit,” said HypoCredit founder Jacob Christopher.

The credits are selling like hotcakes, with millions of dollars’ worth of the certificates having been sold in California alone. Other Democrat-controlled states are also seeing soaring sales of the credits as more governors, mayors, and legislators look for ways to break their own moral codes with impunity.

