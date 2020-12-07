https://www.the-sun.com/news/1927378/pornhub-investigated-visa-mastercard-alleged-rape-child-sexual-abuse-content/

PORNHUB is being investigated by credit card giants Visa and Mastercard after an opinion columnist claimed the website contained videos of rape and child sexual abuse.

In a New York Times column, Nicholas Kristof wrote the website showed rape scenes, revenge porn and other explicit material taken without permission of the participants.

4

Pornhub is being investigated by Visa and Mastercard Credit: Alamy

4

A columnist claims the website contains rape and child sexual abuse materialCredit: Alamy

“The issue is not pornography but rape,” Kristof wrote. “Let’s agree that promoting assaults on children or on anyone without consent is unconscionable.”

“Its site is infested with rape videos,” Kristof continued. “It monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spy cam videos of women showering, racist and misogynist content, and footage of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags.

In a statement to The Sun, Pornhub denied such claims, saying it was “irresponsible and flagrantly untrue” to suggest it carried such images of child sexual abuse material.

“Eliminating illegal content and ridding the internet of child sexual abuse material is one of the most crucial issues facing online platforms today, and it requires the unwavering commitment and collective action of all parties,” the statement read.

4

The website has denied these claimsCredit: Getty Images

4

PayPal has already stopped processing payments for PornhubCredit: Alamy

“Due to the nature of our industry, people’s preconceived notions of Pornhub’s values and processes often differ from reality – but it is counterproductive to ignore the facts regarding a subject as serious as CSAM,” it continued. “We have zero tolerance for CSAM.”

“Pornhub is unequivocally committed to combating CSAM, and has instituted an industry-leading trust and safety policy to identify and eradicate illegal material from our community.”

The two credit card companies aren’t the first payment services to investigate their relationship with Pornhub, the tenth-most-visited site on the internet.

Last year, PayPal stopped processing payments for the website, owned by pornography conglomerate MindGeek.

Kristof called for credit card companies to look into their relationship. Following Kristof’s story, Visa and Mastercard announced they would be looking into such allegations.

“We are aware of the allegations, and we are actively engaging with the relevant financial institutions to investigate, in addition to engaging directly with the site’s parent company, MindGeek,” Visa told the AP Sunday.

The credit card company said if it found Pornhub to be violating the law or bank policies, it would be banned from accepting Visa payments.

Mastercard likewise said it would be looking into the site, promising “immediate action” if the allegations were true.

“We are investigating the allegations raised in the New York Times and are working with MindGeek’s bank to understand this situation,” Mastercard told the AP.

When asked, American Express said its policy prohibits the card from being used on “digital adult content websites.”

The column also prompted Senators to ask the Justice Department to look into such illicit material on the website.

“The Department of Justice needs to open an investigation into the scumbags who run Mindgeek,” said Senator Ben Sasse in an interview Friday. “Sexual exploitation and human trafficking are abhorrent, period. A decent society should be working to end this.”

“It is completely unacceptable that Pornhub and its parent company Mindgeek make money from rape, sexual abuse, and the exploitation of minors,” Sasse continued. “They need to be investigated, and the DOJ needs more urgency about building cases against creeps.”

