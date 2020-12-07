https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/07/portland-mayor-ted-wheelers-tweet-about-citys-safe-spaces-that-are-more-than-a-bathroom-receives-a-double-flush-swirly/

The news out of Portland, Oregon the last several months combined with the city’s progressive mayor who thought that having the police stand down would quell rioting has taken a more personal turn. Mayor Wheeler seems proud of the signs on city port-o-potties, and the United Nations might like them as well:

Wait, what?

It’s… something else.

We’re guessing some of those will not be safe places to use the bathroom.

The hand on the sign just invites graffiti. Stay tuned.

