https://noqreport.com/2020/12/07/president-trump-on-ga-gov-brian-kemp-whats-wrong-with-this-guy-what-is-he-hiding/

Georgia is the epicenter of massive voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election that has favored former Vice President Joe Biden handily. The Republican governor in the state , Brian Kemp, has played both sides of the fence, claiming to be trying to help uncover it with “calls” for audits but not actually doing what it takes to make it happen. Now, President Trump has called him out directly for engaging in the cover up.

The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win. What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2020

Some, including most at NOQ Report, have speculated Kemp has somehow been compromised. Just as the President wonders what he’s hiding, we wonder if he has been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into participating in covering up the massive voter fraud that is clearly rife within his state. He’s running cover for whoever perpetrated it, as is Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. But that’s all just speculation. To do anything with it, we need hard facts.

Georgia was front-and-center in the voter fraud debate last week when the President’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, brought forth witnesses at the state legislature’s hearings on the topic. Among them was Jackie Pick, a local attorney who delivered a bombshell video demonstrating unambiguous voter fraud. This initially seemed to bother Kemp who made a statement that he would seek further information, but since then nothing has been done.

It’s clear the Democrats and their Republican operatives are in the process of trying to “run out the clock.” This is a pivotal week in the election with tomorrow being the so-called “Safe Harbor” day in which electors are locked in. But the Supreme Court has not yet weighed in on the situation and there are still state legislatures contemplating moves on their part.

We will soon see if Brian Kemp and his cronies are able to successfully pull of the steal. The future of our nation hangs in the balance while enemies of the state hope to not get caught.

