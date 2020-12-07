https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-trump-speaks-with-georgia-house-speaker-about-forcing-special-session/

Posted by Kane on December 7, 2020

President Trump just talked for 15 minutes with GA House Speaker David Ralston and Speaker Pro-Tem Jan Jones about endorsing and signing the petition to force a Georgia special session. House needs 91 out of 108 GOP votes; Senate needs 29 of 34.

