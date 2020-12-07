https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-case-made-see-lot-big-things-happening-next-couple-days-video/

President Trump spoke with liberal reporters today at the White House after he honored US wrestling champion and Iowa Hawkey wrestling coach Dan Gables.

President Trump did not appear worried at all.

President Trump told reporters, “It’s a disgrace to our country. It’s like a third world country. These ballots pouring in from everywhere using machinery that nobody knows ownership, nobody knows anything about. They have glitches that aren’t glitches. They got caught sending out thousands of votes. All against me by the way. You know this was like from a third world nation. And I think the case has been made and now we find out what we can do about it. But you’ll see a lot of big things happening over the next couple of days.

POTUS: I THINK THE CASE HAS BEEN MADE, AND NOW WE FIND OUT WHAT WE CAN DO ABOUT IT. BUT YOU’LL SEE A LOT OF BIG THINGS HAPPENING OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. pic.twitter.com/nst29rk6dn — anonymous patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@anonpatriotq) December 7, 2020

Trump:”you’ll see a lot of big things happening over the next couple of days.” Trump doesn’t seem worried at all. He’s very sure and confident that he will stay in the White House. The bomb is about to explode and Biden’s imaginary victory will soon vanish into thin air. pic.twitter.com/32fNUDuDVK — Cesare Sacchetti (@CesareSacchetti) December 7, 2020

