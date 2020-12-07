http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8T8YZPrZRho/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) expressed his concern about the abortion positions of Joe Biden’s HHS Secretary pick, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D).

Paul said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:00] “I’m concerned about the reports that say that he’s been a champion for late-term abortion and at the time of birth abortion, and that’s outside the norm. Even pro-choice people a lot of times will say they believe in some restrictions, but to believe in sort of complete, unlimited abortion until the time of birth or after, I think is something that’s a very radical position, and I would hate to have him in charge of trying to dispense government monies towards that kind of policy. So, we’ll look long and hard and I’ll try to keep an open mind, but my first impression of what I’m hearing about him is that he may be way outside the mainstream of what anybody in Kentucky would think is right.”

