Georgia Democratic Senate challenger Raphael Warnock argued 2018 Democratic gubernatorial Stacey Abrams’s refusal to concede was different from President Trump’s lawsuits contesting this cycle’s White House race.

“Listen, suppression is something that happens all across our country. It’s happened here in the state of Georgia,” he said during his Sunday debate against Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock claimed Abrams acknowledged Republican Gov. Brian Kemp would eventually be governor, even if she didn’t concede. In comparison, Trump and Loeffler haven’t acknowledged Biden’s win, Warnock said.

The Loeffler-Warnock Senate special election runoff is one of two runoffs in Georgia on Jan. 5. The races will decide which party controls the Senate next Congress. Sitting Republican Sen. David Purdue is simultaneously running against Democratic filmmaker Jon Ossoff.

Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday to rally Georgia Republicans to vote for Loeffler and Purdue. At the event in Valdosta, the president insisted his Nov. 3 election against President-elect Joe Biden had been “rigged” against him.

Loeffler didn’t explicitly agree with Trump’s description but supported his lawsuits challenging the contest.

“It’s unfortunate that the focus is on a debate about who won the election when this process is still playing out,” she said.

Abrams lost her bid to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018 by less than 55,000 votes. Theirs was the closest governor’s race since 1966, but it was marred by allegations of voter suppression after Kemp insisted on overseeing the contest as Georgia’s secretary of state.