Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Monday posted gift ideas for “the activist in your family” this holiday season, one of which was a shirt that reads, “Justice from Detroit to Gaza.”

“Looking for the perfect gift for the activist in your family? Check out some of our powerful messages for family and friends this holiday season,” she said, providing a link to her store as well as a picture of two activist shirts that read, “Water Is A Human Right” and “Justice From Detroit to Gaza”:

Looking for the perfect gift for the activist in your family? Check out some of our powerful messages for family and friends this holiday season. Order here: https://t.co/eqm4R8xQjb pic.twitter.com/sqnrkFicXn — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 7, 2020

Other collections include messages that read, “We Birth Movements,” “BYOB Bring Your Own Bullhorn,” “Defend Rashida,” and “Speak Truth to Power.”

The Muslim congresswoman came under fire last week after retweeting a post in honor of the “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.” The post read, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The declaration left no room for Israel as it currently exists, as it “implied that ‘Palestine’ rests between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea,” as Breitbart News detailed:

Rashida Tlaib RT’s out the same message that got Marc Lamont Hill canned from CNN. From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free – code for eradicating the State of Israel and its millions of Jews. Reminder – this is a sitting U.S. Congresswoman pic.twitter.com/zEWOptrGPW — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 30, 2020

She later deleted the tweet and wrote that she was “thinking of my sity Muftieh and family in Palestine today.”

“From Detroit to Gaza, we will always fight against oppression and inequality,” she wrote in a message now sold on her activist shirts:

Thinking of my sity Muftieh and family in Palestine today. From Detroit to Gaza, we will always fight against oppression and inequality. Art: @shirien.creates pic.twitter.com/qN6sqy5mW8 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 30, 2020

Last year, Tlaib compared the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border to Israel and Gaza, contending that people “have to got to understand how interconnected the oppression in Palestine is with the oppression taking place at the border.”

“Do you know what I saw at the border? I saw Gaza,” the Palestinian American congresswoman said.

“When you think about the border, you have to got to understand how interconnected the oppression in Palestine is with the oppression taking place at the border,” she continued, adding that she is “fighting for clean water in Gaza” just as she is in her own Michigan district.

